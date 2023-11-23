Clash of the OIA titans, Mililani and Kahuku, to decide Open title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

He’s not the Energizer bunny, but Rod York keeps going and going. Read more

Two weeks into the state championships, the longtime Mililani coach opens the weight room at 6:30 a.m., works through the day, prepares for practice, and stays up studying video of Campbell, and now, Kahuku.

“Smoke a cigar, watch film,” York said.

Football equals oxygen. No more than a few hours of shut-eye daily. That was not sustainable, of course. York finally konked out on Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. A noisy phone woke him up the next morning. The process would begin again.

When top-seeded Mililani and OIA runner-up Kahuku clash on Friday, the sequel could be better than the original.

Kahuku, the two-time defending Open Division champion, get its shot in the championship game of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships.

Three weeks ago, Mililani (11-1) beat mighty Kahuku, 28-21, to win the OIA championship. That knocked Big Red off the throne for the first time all season, sending Kahuku (11-2) out of the MaxPreps and USA Today national rankings.

Like all great teams, Kahuku responded to the loss by sharpening up. A 28-16 win over ILH champion Punahou was a recalibration and resurrection. It was especially gratifying for Kaimana Carvalho, a three-way weapon. After playing through an injury in the OIA final, he was healthy and highly productive against Punahou.

Now it’s Mililani-Kahuku, the first time the Open Division state bracket has an all-OIA final.

“It’s been Kahuku vs. Mililani for several years now. The rivalry has always been there and the competitiveness continues to grow,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “There is a mutual respect for each other’s program, from players to coaches.”

Kahuku went back to brutal basics in the trenches last weekend, handing the ball to running back Va‘aimalae Fonoti and churning out first downs, chewing the clock and keeping Punahou’s offense (seven first downs) off the field most of the night.

“The semifinals was business as usual for us and Mililani. Both teams did what they had to do to win,” Carvalho said. “This game is where it counts.”

Mililani was efficient and consistent in a 44-7 shellacking of Campbell. York tips his hat to the powerhouse from the North Shore.

“I wouldn’t call it a rivalry. Kahuku is the one with the rich tradition and all the championships. We’re trying to be like Kahuku, Saint Louis, the old Waianae teams,” he said. “We appreciate Kahuku because they make us better. You always have to improve to compete with Kahuku.”

Kini McMillan baffled Kahuku in the first matchup with free rein to call plays. York encouraged him to dial up QB draws, and McMillian put his speed to work. It was a long, agonizing night for Kahuku fans. McMillan conducted a clinic with his legs, rushing for 108 yards on 21 carries, passing for 272 yards and three TDs without an interception.

The other key factor was Derek Tsuchiyama, who had six receptions for 86 yards and two TDs. No other receiver had more than three catches. The corps led by Davyn Joseph, Onosa‘i Salanoa, Makel Paiva, Kanoa Ferreira has been running routes nearly non-stop through the offseason. The result: McMillan has a completion rate of 67.7 percent. With 2,895 yards, 38 TDs and just four interceptions in 310 attempts. McMillan’s 427 yards and 10 TDs on the ground separates him from many of the state’s top QBs.

Kahuku’s linebacker corps, led by Fale Atuaia, Maximum Fonoimoana and Malaki Soliai-Tui, will likely be assigned the most crucial mission: contain McMillan. Kaimana Carvalho, a game-breaking player on defense, offense and special teams, won’t be ignored.

“Mana is special. His brother (Kainoa) was just as dangerous. We knew his brother was getting the ball and we couldn’t stop him. Now Mana is causing the same havoc for us and other teams,” York said. “Look at the Saint Louis game. Who has five interceptions? He’s doing superhuman things. The Bosco game, they go to him when they need the play. That’s how they beat Bosco. Against Punahou, he’s the big-play guy. You can’t stop these guys. Just try to slow them down. They’re so well-coached.”

York recalls last year’s Kahuku defense led by Liona Lefau, Brock Fonoimoana and Leonard Ah You.

“It was just unfair. I told our guys, don’t beat yourself up. Try your best,” he said.

Mililani’s defense this year is on the cusp of legendary status. Linebackers Aizik Mahuka, Elijah Nua and Kamaehu Roman lead a unit that York doesn’t quite acknowledge as the best Trojan defense during his years as coach. York doesn’t deny the potential, either.

Mililani limited Fonoti to 31 yards on just 11 attempts in the OIA final. Fonoti’s fumble late in the game led to the Trojans’ winning touchdown. It’s a moment that may have lit the torch for Kahuku, which regrouped and paved the way for Fonoti against Punahou (155 yards, two TDs).

Mililani’s return to the ways of the past — particularly the state-title teams of 2016 and ‘18— is part of present success.

“Our kids made a commitment to get to this game and win it. We made the offseason more rigorous, lifting at 7 p.m. four days a week,” York said. “There was no punishment if you didn’t show, but we weeded out the weak. We might be the only team that lifts together. We used to do it before COVID during Dillon (Gabriel) and McKenzie (Milton)’s years.”

York opened the weight room at 6:30 a.m. for players who couldn’t make the evening weight training sessions.

“That’s something I learned from De La Salle. We went up there two years in a row and watched them after we practiced. The kids are essentially coaching each other, holding each other accountable,” he said. “We’re almost at that point where our kids do the same. We have nine captains. If each captain reaches five (teammates), that’s almost the whole team. ”

The Trojans also made it a point to empower their younger players.

“I’ve got the JV with us right now. Some of them are holding off on their next (winter) sport to stay with us. This time is important for them to soak it in, practice, carry on the tradition,” York said. “They’re running the scout. Some of our (JV) guys played special teams last game.”

Like Kahuku, which embraced offseason Pylon football to take the program to another level, Mililani added Pylon for varsity players while developing younger ones in JPS youth league.

“Pylon was huge because you’re building chemistry. Our kids all play with Coach Dean (McMillan) and Coach Sage (Alpichi-Cavaco) of Hawaii Kings. They did a tremendous job and we won Pylon in Hawaii this year,” York said. “It’s the same with linemen challenges. They’re putting on the uniform during the offseason and have some kind of platform.