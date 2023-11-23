comscore Konawaena, Waipahu meet again in Division I state championship game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Konawaena, Waipahu meet again in Division I state championship game

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Konawaena quarterback Keoki Alani throws on Nov. 26, 2022.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Konawaena quarterback Keoki Alani throws on Nov. 26, 2022.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Waipahu’s Elijah Mendoza looks to pass on Oct. 29, 2022.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER

    Waipahu’s Elijah Mendoza looks to pass on Oct. 29, 2022.

The Division I state championship game brings together BIIF champion Konawaena and OIA champion Waipahu in a rematch of the 2022 final. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 22, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 23, 2023

Scroll Up