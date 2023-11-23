Konawaena, Waipahu meet again in Division I state championship game

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Division I state championship game brings together BIIF champion Konawaena and OIA champion Waipahu in a rematch of the 2022 final. Read more

State Division I final

No. 5 Konawaena vs. No. 8 Waipahu

Saturday, 7 p.m., John Kauinana Stadium

The Division I state championship game brings together BIIF champion Konawaena and OIA champion Waipahu in a rematch of the 2022 final.

In that game, a key ankle injury to Waipahu quarterback Tama Uiliata in the first half proved insurmountable as Konawaena won, 38-28, for its first state crown in football.

The Marauders are deeper and more balanced a year after Uiliata earned All-State offensive player of the year honors. Coach Bryson Carvalho led them to their first state title in 2018.

The Wildcats senior quarterback Keoki Alani is having a historic season through the air, and their fundamentally sound defense stifled a strong Kapaa ground attack in a 37-19 semifinal win last weekend.

Waipahu’s 21-20 win over Farrington was a measure of grit that has pushed the Marauders to a peak. Three months ago, the Marauders were a talented group that needed time and reps to build its chemistry.

“I like how our team battled through adversity. To be behind in a game of that magnitude and see how our kids remained focus and determined was a good thing to see,” Carvalho said of the win over Farrington. “It’s a culture we’ve built. The black flag mentality. So it’s good to see how they responded.”

Konawaena had already patented its winning formula, but the dedication of its returnees set the bar for newcomers. The win over Kapaa was more of the same recipe.

“It was nothing that we didn’t know. Just more confirmation that these boys are ready for a challenge,” coach Brad Uemoto said. “After our regular season of a bunch of lopsided scores, there’s always concern about how you’ll come out against better competition. We almost had the same blueprint as last season.”

Waipahu presents all kinds of challenges. Eric Stephens emerged as an elite pass catcher. The senior had 13 catches for 144 yards and a TD against Farrington. Shade the secondary his way and QB Elijah Mendoza finds Jayden Chanel or Tai Aipia-Barrett. Mendoza often needs less than three seconds to find his mark. The sophomore has also struggled at times against heavy pressure – mainly from Open Division opponents.

“Their skill players are still very good that we’ve got to be able to stop. Mendoza gets rid of the all pretty quick,” Uemoto said. “They also run the ball well, so our box has to be intact.”

Waipahu’s defense gained consistency with each passing week. Caleb Lauifi, a 6-1, 250-pound senior, led the Black Flag defense with two sacks against Farrington. The Marauders have blended in athletes like Chanel on the defensive side.

“Their defense has some good guys in the defense. Front plays tough. Good linebacker play. Linemen are stout,” Uemoto noted.

In some ways, Konawaena and Waipahu are similar offensively.

“Their approach is a little different. They like to throw the deep ball a lot. They’re run hitches so they’ll stress you a lot on the outside, and they have a good screen game. We can’t be overly aggressive,” Uemoto said. “Our philosophies are similar, just a different.”

Even with a relatively average-sized unit, Konawaena’s defense matched up against Kapaa’s jumbo linemen and smashmouth attack, forcing five turnovers.

“We were able to win the turnover battle. We’re going to have to take care of the ball. You can see what turnovers have done to us in past state tournaments. Create turnovers and get big stops, five or six signature plays,” Uemoto said.

Konawaena’s jump from D-II state title contention — and frustration — to potential D-I state repeat champion required a deeper level of commitment. Uemoto credits his players and coaches, including strength and conditioning coach Heze Anahu-Ambrosio.

“Coach Heze has put a ton of work into our kids this season. The conditioning and the strength portion of our practices every day, an hour to an hour and a half, band work, speed training. Today, we’re getting into the swimming pool,” Uemoto said. “He’s very creative keeping our kids sharp and strong. The past two years has really translated to the field.”