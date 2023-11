Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

State Division II final

Waimea vs. Kamehameha-Maui

Saturday, 4 p.m., John Kauinana Stadium

The Division II state championship is on the line this weekend, but Waimea is still aglow. Three days after the thriller at Hanapepe Stadium, the community is still abuzz after a 13-10 semifinal win over Roosevelt.

“Our ability to dig deep and fight through adversity is kind of what came to the forefront. We’ve been kind of finding ourselves all year. Finding similarities to last year’s team, giving that extra when there’s nothing left in the tank,” Menehune coach Kyle Linoz said.

Waimea’s trusty jack of all trades, Cameron Apilado, came up big again.

“He directed our offense and had the most tackles that night,” Linoz noted.

Kicker/wide receiver/free safety Shayden Ranis-Alameda Dela Cruz clutched up with two field goals and an extra point that all proved vital to Waimea’s return to the state final.

The 5-foot-7, 140-pound junior had three field goals coming into the contest.

“Shayden came through big time. We were working with him all year. He had touchbacks on kickoffs, made his field goals. He made the difference. He really did,” Linoz said. “Overall it was a hard fought good old backyard scrap. Roosevelt was more than we could handle. We’re just fortunate we could pull it out at the end of the game.”

Scouting the Warriors, who had the second-best record in the MIL regardless of classification, is not easy.

“I’m not sure how they did a good job, but they’re not on Youtube or anything. I don’t know their names, but 22 (Zedekiah Campbell) and 23 (Dylan Schnitzer) on offense, they’re the guys we have to keep an eye on. Their run game is very good. Their team is super tough and disciplined.” Linoz said.

Under former college assistant coach Ulima Afoa, Kamehameha-Maui runs a tight ship.

“They weren’t what I expected,” Linoz said. “I watched them against Lahainaluna and Hawaii Prep. They’re good as advertised. They’ll do what they want to do.”

Kamehameha-Maui is a team that has dealt with injuries. That’s the one factor in Waimea’s favor, partly due to the smaller number of teams and games in the KIF.

“We have a few kids that are down, a few that had season-ending injuries,” Afoa said. “For the most part, though, we’re traveling with 54 athletes.”

Defensive back/wide receiver Kaonohi Casco (6-0, 190) is questionable for the title game after suffering an injury in Kamehameha-Maui’s 31-10 semifinal win over Pac-Five.

“We haven’t gotten the final results from his doctor. His ankle got caught in the turf,” Afoa said.

Senior QB Makana Kamaka-Brayce stepped up with arguably his most clutch performance, passing for 256 yards and three TDs last week. RB Kaikea Hueu, a 5-9, 190-pound freshman, rushed for 90 yards against Pac-Five. Schnitzer, a 5-9, 165-pound senior, leads the receiving corps with 35 receptions for 611 yards and seven TDs.

The Warrior defense, led by two-way lineman Kanekoa Maielua-Kekiwi (6-2, 215), put the clamps on Pac-Five’s ground attack. Waimea’s mix of looks will offer another big challenge.

“They have a variety of things they do. They covered all the things we’ve played against. A little Lahainaluna wildcat, wing-T, single back, counter,” Afoa said. “Their team is coached pretty well and they come from a well-established program. They’re a good football team. I think they want to play smashmouth and test your mettle. It’ll come down to what we want to force them to do. We don’t want them running the ball. We’ve done a good job defending the pass, so we’ll take our chances.”

Of Kamehameha-Maui’s 19 seniors, many were on the 2021 team that lost to Kapaa in the D-II state final, 61-7.

“These are the same guys who were there and have a bitter taste from that game against a KIF team. If you’re a competitor, it serves as extra motivation,” Afoa said. “The confidence grows. The pre-game jitters you had a sophomore, you don’t have that now.”