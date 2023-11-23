Hawaii thankful for second chance with inaugural Big West volleyball tourney
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:42 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede puts down a kill against CSU Bakersfield middle blocker Sophia Bertotti Metoyer (5) and outside hitter Samia Bhakta (16) on Sept. 22.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree