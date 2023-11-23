comscore Hawaii thankful for second chance with inaugural Big West volleyball tourney | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii thankful for second chance with inaugural Big West volleyball tourney

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
    Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede puts down a kill against CSU Bakersfield middle blocker Sophia Bertotti Metoyer (5) and outside hitter Samia Bhakta (16) on Sept. 22.

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team has a lot to be thankful for on this day of gratitude. At the top of the list is the inaugural Big West Conference Tournament that started Wednesday at Walter Pyramid. Read more

