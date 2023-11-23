Hawaii tight end Kamakawiwo‘ole twins together forever

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two decades ago, nearly every autumn day was a chance for the Kamakawiwo‘ole twins to tag along to their father’s “office.”

They served as ball boys for the Hawaii football team, of which their father Kila Kamakawiwo‘ole was a starting defensive end, and often visited him in the Aloha Stadium locker room after games.

“We were at every (home) game and every practice,” the younger Kila Kamakawiwo‘ole said. “We remember everything.”

Kalanikau Kamakawiwo‘ole said: “We were in meetings. We were ball boys. It was fun.”

Now the senior tight ends are preparing for the end of their own UH football careers with Saturday’s regular-season finale against Colorado State at the Ching Complex.

“We never thought we’d make it to this point,” Kila said. “We’re blessed to be on this team.”

The twins were mostly inseparable until it came to high school. Kalanikau attended Kamehamaha, where he played football and basketball. Kila went to Saint Louis School, where he was a member of three state championship football teams. They both made a pact to attend the same university.

“We chose to stick together in college because we never got that opportunity in high school,” Kila said. “One got in, one didn’t to Kamehameha. So we said to each other that after high school we would go to college together. Whatever college, we were going to be a package deal.”

In 2019, Nick Rolovich, who was UH’s head coach at the time, extended walk-on invitations to the twins. Both competed as linebackers, with Kalanikau rotating between the inside and edge. But in 2021, Todd Graham’s second year as head coach, both decided to leave the team for what they described as “personal” reasons.

After Graham resigned and Timmy Chang was named as successor in January 2022, the twins rejoined the Warriors — Kila ahead of spring training, Kalanikau during training camp.

Ahead of the 2023 spring training, Chang asked the twins to consider moving to tight end. After a discussion, both agreed to make the position change.

“We left the team (a year earlier),” Kila said, and “the brothers we left, we owed it to them to (make the move to tight end) for the team. It’s not about us, it’s about the team.”

Chang: “They trusted me, and I appreciate that.”

Kila has been used as an H-back, tight end and lead blocker. Kalanikau is a key member of the scout offense. “I take advantage of every opportunity to help the team,” Kalanikau said.

“They have important roles in helping us,” Chang said.

The twins, who are not on scholarship, have worked to pay for tuition and school expenses, as well as contribute to the family’s household.

Kila is a valet with ELITE Parking Services. “It keeps me in shape,” Kila said. “I’m running constantly. If it’s a long run (to retrieve a car), I try to sprint first. If I get a little tired, I’ll keep a pace and jog. Taking care of my customers is No. 1.”

Kila also is not fazed driving a Bentley. In a previous job, he detailed cars of varying price ranges. Of the secret to detailing, he said: “be gentle, and like Mr. Miyagi, ‘wax on, wax off.’”

Kalanikau, who previously worked as a bouncer at Mai Tai’s, earns money as a driver for Uber Eats. “I help my family with whatever they need,” Kalanikau said.

Kila said: “Every cent goes to my tuition, my books … the bills we pay at home. I help my family. We put in what we can. As a walk-on, every cent helps.”

Kalanikau said being a “walk-on is a struggle. But this is all part of growing up. You learn the walk-on experience. It’s not for everybody.”