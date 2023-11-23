comscore Hawaii tight end Kamakawiwo‘ole twins together forever | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Hawaii tight end Kamakawiwo‘ole twins together forever

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Twins Kila, left, and Kalanikau Kamakawiwo‘ole said they made a pact to play together in college after attending different high schools. Kila attended Saint Louis; Kalanikau went to Kamehameha.

    STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Twins Kila, left, and Kalanikau Kamakawiwo‘ole said they made a pact to play together in college after attending different high schools. Kila attended Saint Louis; Kalanikau went to Kamehameha.

Two decades ago, nearly every autumn day was a chance for the Kamakawiwo‘ole twins to tag along to their father’s “office.” Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 22, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 23, 2023

Scroll Up