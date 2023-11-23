No. 2 Purdue eyes upgrade after winning Maui Invitational title
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:35 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Zach Edey went up for a shot.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chaminade President Lynn Babington, who stands 5 feet 1, presented the most valuable player award to Purdue’s 7-4 Zach Edey following the Boilermakers’ Maui Invitational win on Wednesday.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Purdue’s Myles Colvin and Lance Jones leaped to celebrate the win over Marquette in the Maui Invitational championship on Wednesday at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree