No. 2 Purdue eyes upgrade after winning Maui Invitational title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No. 2 Purdue eyes upgrade after winning Maui Invitational title

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
    Zach Edey went up for a shot.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Chaminade President Lynn Babington, who stands 5 feet 1, presented the most valuable player award to Purdue’s 7-4 Zach Edey following the Boilermakers’ Maui Invitational win on Wednesday.

    Chaminade President Lynn Babington, who stands 5 feet 1, presented the most valuable player award to Purdue’s 7-4 Zach Edey following the Boilermakers’ Maui Invitational win on Wednesday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Purdue’s Myles Colvin and Lance Jones leaped to celebrate the win over Marquette in the Maui Invitational championship on Wednesday at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    Purdue’s Myles Colvin and Lance Jones leaped to celebrate the win over Marquette in the Maui Invitational championship on Wednesday at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

For all the fouls and point/counter-point tactics, it was the 7-foot-4, 300-pound postman who delivered the Allstate Maui Invitational title to second-ranked Purdue. Read more

