Pair of 5-setters highlight first round of Big West Championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pair of 5-setters highlight first round of Big West Championship

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Cal Poly’s Tommi Stockham tries to block Hawaii’s Caylen Alexander on Nov. 3 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Back-to-back five-set thrillers in the opening round of the Outrigger Big West Championship in women’s volleyball have all four remaining teams believing they can win it all. Read more

