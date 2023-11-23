Pair of 5-setters highlight first round of Big West Championship

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

LONG BEACH, Calif. >> Back-to-back five-set thrillers in the opening round of the Outrigger Big West Championship in women’s volleyball have all four remaining teams believing they can win it all.

No. 3 seed Cal Poly, which rallied to beat Hawaii in five sets at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center three weeks ago, advanced to play the Rainbow Wahine on Friday after scoring a reverse sweep of UC Davis, 19-25, 15-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-13 in the nightcap Wednesday at Walter Pyramid.

Tommi Stockham had a team-high 16 kills and senior libero Jolei Akima, a Kamehameha alumna, finished with a match-high 21 digs and seven assists to help the Mustangs (21-10) advance.

Reese Diersbock, a Le Jardin alumna who made the All-Big West Freshman Team, had a match-high 17 kills and two blocks for the Aggies (13-16), who led 2-0 with seven aces and nine blocks over the first two sets.

Hawaii split its matches against Cal Poly this season, winning on the road in four.

UH swept the only match played against UC Davis this season, also on the road.

Long Beach State 3, UC Irvine 2

Big West Setter of the Year Zayna Meyer finished with 48 assists and 14 digs to help the Beach (20-9) secure their first 20-win season since 2016 and advance to play top seed UC Santa Barbara with a 25-16, 25-27, 25-14, 22-25, 15-10 victory.

Meyer also had four kills in as many swings and added five blocks and four aces. Elise Agi led all players with 19 kills.

Ella Gardiner had 13 kills to lead three players in double figures for the Anteaters (11-19).