Letter: Citizens have the right to protect themselves

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After reviewing Michael Clark’s letter about the Second Amendment, I’m very confused (“2nd Amendment logic makes no sense today,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 21). After reviewing the Honolulu Police Department’s reports on crime in Honolulu, I think the police should be appalled at the crime rate.

Rapes, assaults and robberies, carjackings and home invasions are in the thousands. Citizens must have the opportunity to protect themselves and their families.

The Founding Fathers were subjected to intense brutality by the British. They saw that citizens had the right to protect themselves, property and their communities.

Allen Canter

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter