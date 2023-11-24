Letter: Government will tax fireworks heavily

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Just take a tactic from a government that seeks to control everything: Tax fireworks so heavily they are no longer affordable, after, of course, you legalize them. Read more

Just take a tactic from a government that seeks to control everything: Tax fireworks so heavily they are no longer affordable, after, of course, you legalize them.

Maybe the taxes on fireworks will reduce the taxes on the rest of us, but I doubt it because government will find other ways to foolishly spend our money. Does rail ring a bell?

Don Clark

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter