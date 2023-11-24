comscore Letter: Property tax increases could force home sale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Property tax increases could force home sale

  • Today

I’ve worked hard all my life. In 2010 I bought my forever dream home in Ewa Beach. It’s 13 years later and I can no longer afford to live in it. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Let’s be grateful for all blessings

Scroll Up