Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I had the opportunity to visit the Clarence T.C. Ching Stadium at the University of Hawaii-Manoa for the game against the Air Force Academy. Read more

I had the opportunity to visit the Clarence T.C. Ching Stadium at the University of Hawaii-Manoa for the game against the Air Force Academy. It was a great day watching the Warriors upset the Falcons. Well done, Warriors.

On the other hand, it was my first visit to the stadium since the “improvements.” Quite frankly, it was disappointing and embarrassing. The improvements look like a kid’s erector set. Walking around the stadium under the bleachers, which are just made of scaffolding and benches, was unnerving. The entire complex is covered with portable toilets like some weekend carnival event.

Food, while plentiful and tasty, was from small local tent establishments. The video screen from Aloha Stadium is great but can’t be seen from everywhere. Plus, if you sit in the Diamond Head end zone, there is no way to tell what the score is, what down it is or how much time is left in the game.

It’s time for the governor to make a decision on replacing the Aloha Stadium and give UH a Division 1-caliber stadium the Warriors deserve.

Thomas Sousa

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter