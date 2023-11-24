Letter: We don’t need so many guns on the streets

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We only need to look within our own homes to realize that the world has changed since the time the amendments to our Constitution were written. I am heartened by the few letters to the editor from citizens who point out that the Second Amendment is extremely outdated and needs to be repealed (“2nd Amendment logic makes no sense today,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 21).

How many more people need to be killed before we realize that guns do not belong on our streets except within the hands of our official protectors?

Arlene G. Woo

Makiki Heights

