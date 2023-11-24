Editorial | Off the News Off The News: A push for environmental health Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A “historic” push to distribute $2 billion to economically disadvantaged and under-represented communities, states and tribes was announced Tuesday by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A “historic” push to distribute $2 billion to economically disadvantaged and under-represented communities, states and tribes was announced Tuesday by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan. It’s part of the Biden administration’s signature climate package, aka the Inflation Reduction Act. The funding’s potential uses could benefit Hawaii, such as for cleaning up contamination, building resiliency to mitigate rising urban temperatures and wildfires, and boosting or developing clean energy programs. Groups nationwide are eligible to apply, and funding has been set aside for technical assistance with applications to make funding more widely available. Previous Story Editorial: Let’s be grateful for all blessings