Off The News: A push for environmental health

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A “historic” push to distribute $2 billion to economically disadvantaged and under-represented communities, states and tribes was announced Tuesday by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan. Read more

A “historic” push to distribute $2 billion to economically disadvantaged and under-represented communities, states and tribes was announced Tuesday by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan. It’s part of the Biden administration’s signature climate package, aka the Inflation Reduction Act.

The funding’s potential uses could benefit Hawaii, such as for cleaning up contamination, building resiliency to mitigate rising urban temperatures and wildfires, and boosting or developing clean energy programs. Groups nationwide are eligible to apply, and funding has been set aside for technical assistance with applications to make funding more widely available.