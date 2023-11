Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Unlike the heated, fractious proceedings that can mark high court confirmations, two new justices were unanimously approved Tuesday to the Hawaii Supreme Court. Read more

Lisa Ginoza, previously chief judge of Hawaii’s Intermediate Court of Appeals, and Devens, a personal injury and labor attorney, now complete the five-member court. The two have taken very different pathways to the esteemed court — which is good for diversity of perspectives. One thing they do have in common, as noted on the state Senate floor: Both are public school graduates, with Ginoza hailing from Kailua High School and Devens from Kalani High.