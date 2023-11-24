Editorial: Shop creatively, and always local

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Black Friday — a day when Americans go slightly crazy for shopping, en masse — is frankly good for the U.S. economy, which is propelled forward by widespread buying and selling. Besides, Black Friday can be enjoyable: It’s a day for gift-shopping, and giving makes us feel good. And there’s a game-like aspect: We can make our lists and check them twice, compare prices and seek out the best values, strategize our timetable and targets … and go at it until the money, or energy, runs out.

For Hawaii households, Black Friday takes on additional import this year, as islanders continue to grapple with the effect of Lahaina’s fiery devastation on Aug. 8. The fires destroyed homes and businesses, displaced thousands, and resulted in hundreds of lost jobs. Black Friday shopping can’t come close to repairing all the damage, but it can provide opportunities to help — simply by choosing to shop local, and directing a portion of your gift-giving dollars to Maui craftspeople and businesses for the benefit of Maui’s workers.

A legislative Jobs and Business Working Group formed by the state House after the West Maui fires reports that economic recovery will be a long, gradual process. Indicators suggest full recovery — including restoration of the jobs lost because of the disaster — will not be reached until 2028. From every angle, tourism has an outsized impact on jobs available, and the drop in West Maui tourism reduced revenues for small businesses that were able to keep operating in this tourist-heavy area. Gifts such as a Maui hotel stay or restaurant meal credit could help; so could purchases of objects made by a West Maui craftsperson or entrepreneur.

Interest in experiences — activities of all kinds, entertaining, educational, sporty, adventurous or artistic — continues to trend upward, for people of all ages and on all islands, and provides room for some creative giving, including gifts that benefit Maui.

Make it a staycation: If the household budget allows for a Maui visit and whale-watching tour, guided hike or fishing excursion, this is a great year for that. The Jobs and Business Working Group report notes that the Malama Maui campaign is seeking to promote “responsible, respectful, and compassionate” travel; all visitors who hop to Maui hoping to help the economy must keep these values in mind.

Experiences, of course, can also be provided close to home and at little expense, while any spending on an island-based activity is helpful. If a friend or family member enjoys being with you, and vice versa, it’s a gift to spend quality time together over a home-cooked meal or on a beach outing with a stop at the neighborhood food truck. If auntie loves flower arranging, you can go to a garden shop together. If your sibling admires a local team, gift them tickets and let them decide whether to take you or someone they like better.

Going the dinner-at-home route? Consider including a Maui-sourced ingredient. Support for any and all Hawaii products — produced sustainably, of course — should be given priority, when possible.

Kids like experiences, too: Consider ice-skating, horseback riding or surf lessons, or a day camp oriented toward your favorite keiki’s talents. Indoor playrooms for preschoolers and elementary school-aged kids have been popping up in the islands, and a ticket to one could be thoroughly appreciated by both kids and their parents.

Dedicate a portion of your budget to Hawaii’s locally headquartered businesses, especially those in your own community. More than 700 small businesses from throughout the islands are highlighted at shopsmallhawaii.com, presented by Shop Small Hawaii, a community project of the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business &Leadership at YWCA Oahu.

Gift-giving that supports local entrepreneurs and small businesses expands an act of kindness into a truly good deed.