'Bad actor' nurseries targeted by officials over little fire ant infestations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Bad actor’ nurseries targeted by officials over little fire ant infestations

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

The state Department of Agriculture is moving to take legal action against a handful of “bad actors,” nurseries that are aware they have an infestation of little fire ants but are doing nothing about it. Read more

