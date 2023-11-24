comscore Maui fire relief housing program calls for help | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui fire relief housing program calls for help

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lahaina resident Peyton Chesson looked inside his kitchen’s oven amid the rubble as he visited his home Sept. 29 for the first time since the wildfire.

Gov. Josh Green and the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. are renewing their call for homeowners to offer their unoccupied rooms, units or houses to help Maui wildfire survivors. Read more

