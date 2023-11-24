comscore Rearview Mirror: Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter had Hawaii connections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter had Hawaii connections

  • By Bob Sigall
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  Bev and Walter Chow met former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Ga., in 2013.

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter died Saturday at the age of 96. Her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, just celebrated his 99th birthday on Oct. 1. A couple of local Hawaii residents told me they had met the Carters. Read more

