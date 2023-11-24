comscore Retailers, shoppers approach the holiday season with caution | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Retailers, shoppers approach the holiday season with caution

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Wal-Mart store front is seen void of camping shoppers in advance of Black Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Wal-Mart store front is seen void of camping shoppers in advance of Black Friday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Shoppers are seen on their smartphones at the International Marketplace in advance of Black Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Shoppers are seen on their smartphones at the International Marketplace in advance of Black Friday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Shoppers walk the International Marketplace in advance of Black Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Shoppers walk the International Marketplace in advance of Black Friday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Shoppers walk the International Marketplace in advance of Black Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Shoppers walk the International Marketplace in advance of Black Friday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM No shoppers were camped out, at least by early afternoon, in front of the Best Buy in Honolulu on Thanksgiving in advance of Black Friday sales, as in years past. Black Friday continues to be the most popular day to shop, according to a National Retail Federation survey.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    No shoppers were camped out, at least by early afternoon, in front of the Best Buy in Honolulu on Thanksgiving in advance of Black Friday sales, as in years past. Black Friday continues to be the most popular day to shop, according to a National Retail Federation survey.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Shoppers walked the International Market Place on Thursday in Waikiki. Some other malls on Oahu were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, but retailers hope for a busy Black Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Shoppers walked the International Market Place on Thursday in Waikiki. Some other malls on Oahu were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, but retailers hope for a busy Black Friday.

Across Oahu, businesses and shoppers were preparing for what some were expecting to be a busy Black Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Green wants to make it easier for travelers to visit from Japan

Scroll Up