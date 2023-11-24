How Mililani and Kahuku match up for the state football Open championship
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:12 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 12
Mililani quarterback Treston McMillan has completed 68% of his passes this year.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / SEPT. 16
Kahuku’s Va’aimalae Fonoti is running for a robust 7.2 yards per carry this year.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree