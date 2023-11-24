How Mililani and Kahuku match up for the state football Open championship

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Red Raiders offense

The evolution of offense on the North Shore has been a major reason why the past two Open Division state titles belong to Kahuku. Yet, when Kahuku lost to Mililani in the OIA title game, the ground attack was stifled.

On paper, QB Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa could do what his counterpart, Kini McMillan, did: execute QB draws until the defense begs for mercy. On the turf at Ching Field, though, Kahuku will do what Kahuku does: establish the run.

RB Va‘aimalae Fonoti has barreled and gashed his way to 985 yards and 14 TDs. Only two teams have limited the senior to 3 or less yards per carry: St. John Bosco and Mililani.

Tagovailoa-Amosa’s athleticism and passing skills were on a shelf when he was a backup QB at Kapolei. At Kahuku, he has morphed into one of the state’s best: 1,282 yards and 19 TDs with only three picks in 144 passing attempts. His passer rating of 180.1 is among the state’s best.

The senior has rushed for 347 yards and five TDs (6.4 ypc).

Kahuku’s utility package has always been an edge. Versatile Kaimana Carvalho is healthy and making big plays again. His ability to run the ball, execute routes and haul in big passes will be crucial. Diezel Kamoku (47 receptions, 716 yards, nine TDs) has come through when his number is called.

In a close game filled with short-yardage clashes, an x-factor could be tight end/wide receiver Kache Kaio (6-3, 215). Too tall for smaller cornerbacks, particularly in the red zone, and too agile for many linebackers across the middle, Kaio has athleticism — he’s a standout basketball player — and good hands.

Red Raiders defense

When the teams played on Nov. 4, Kahuku’s defense was prepared in the secondary. McMillan completed just 20 of his 37 attempts (54%) at a modest 7.4 yards per throw. Mililani’s rushing game didn’t really test Kahuku, not in a traditional way. RB Nakoa Kahana-Travis ran the ball just one time for 5 yards.

The big question is, will Kahuku deploy a spy on McMillan, whose QB draws tormented Kahuku’s defense all night. Even with defenders in range, McMillan’s explosive gains up the middle led to 108 rushing yards and a TD on 21 carries.

The chess game never stops. Kahuku will be ready, but so will York and the Mililani offense. What will the Trojans design and attempt next? Can they create takeaways.

McMillan did not throw a pick in the OIA final, and the Trojans didn’t lose a fumble. Kahuku got sacks from Maximum Fonoimoana and Hyrum Moors. LB Faleali‘i Atuaia was active (6.5 tackles).

Controlling the middle of the field is still crucial, but anticipating the next phase of territorial battle is a make-or-break factor. With all of its well-trained athletic ability on the defensive side, Kahuku likely has multiple blueprints this time around to contain McMillan. It could come down to a choice between bending-and-not-breaking — being as physical as possible when Mililani catches the ball — or gambling to an extent with tight coverage and a max wall around the elusive QB.

Red Raiders special teams

There may be no other special teams weapon quite like Kaimana Carvalho. He is a supremely skilled punter, can break any punt or kick return to the house, and can fill in as a place-kicker any time. He has one kickoff return for a TD and one punt return for a TD.

Manulele Ah You, one of Kahuku’s starting. cornerbacks, is the other returner. He broke a kickoff for a TD last year.

Zaden Mariteragi, who also plays OLB, has stepped in as the new PK, including handling kickoffs.

Trojans offense

Junior year has been most brilliant for QB Kini McMillan. Just about any way possible, McMillan can turn lemons into lemonade. Protection is outstanding, and even with a big lean into the passing game, he puts his feet to work as an elusive improv king.

In Coach Rod York’s system, taking what a defense gives presents McMillan an open canvas. The trust level is so strong, York gives his QB free rein to call plays. He has passed for 2,895 yards and 38 TDs with only four picks in 310 attempts. A passer rating of 184.1 is elite but doesn’t begin to explain how dangerous he has been because of that explosive burst on draws and scrambles.

Nakoa Kahana-Travis has been consistent and tough (660 yards, nine TDs, 7.8 ypc). The diversity of the passing game is also about trust. Nine Trojans have caught at least one TD pass. Davyn Joseph (29 catches, 637 yards, 10 TDs) and Onosa’i Salanoa (38, 634, nine) lead the pack, while Isaiah Padello, Makel Paiva and Derek Tsuchiyama have stepped up in big moments.

In key situations, McMillan always looks for his teammates first, but his mobility and durability have been huge plus factors for the boys from Mill Ville. If he has another night of big QB draws against Kahuku, Mililani controls the game. Take McMillan’s runs away, Mililani always has a capable receiver ready, whether it is Joseph, Salanoa or even Tsuchiyama. The last had a career night in the win over Kahuku on Nov. 4.

Trojans defense

When the Trojans stifled, stonewalled and literally swiped victory from Kahuku in the OIA championship game, it was almost supernatural to see any defense slow Kahuku’s ground attack.

Safety Tysic Puni came up with the clutch ball strip and recovery on Kahuku RB Va‘aimalae Fonoti that led to the winning TD. Across the gridiron, sideline to sideline, Mililani has arguably its finest defensive unit ever. LBs Aizik Mahuka, Elijah Nua and Kaimana Kaluhiokalani are having stellar seasons. Two-way lineman Tavanni Tafisi is an ironman in the trenches and Jabiel Lauvao is part of a lean, active defensive line.

DB Brock Birgado-Gasper (6.5 tackles) was busy on the night of Mililani’s league championship, and DB Tim Wallace (4.5 tackles) is one of four junior starters on the unit.

Kahuku could mix in different looks offensively, but this defense is mobile, light on its feet and heavy with the hammer. In a win over Punahou, Kahuku didn’t change much, choosing to refine its execution. If it comes down to the trenches, Mililani will not want to let Kahuku grind out 3-4 yards per carry, move the chains and eat the clock.

Trojans special teams

Lyric Sarae has made four field goals, including a 50-yarder against Campbell. He is 65-for-72 on PATs. Sarae’s FG range is key for Mililani, but Carvalho has influenced field position significantly when punters avoid him.

Joseph, the talented WR, is a holder, punter and returner on special teams. He went down with an injury last year, but his durability as a senior is a big plus for the Trojans. He has breakaway speed.

Kanoa Ferreira is another potential game-breaker as a returner.