How Mililani and Kahuku match up for the state football Open championship

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 12 Mililani quarterback Treston McMillan has completed 68% of his passes this year.

    Mililani quarterback Treston McMillan has completed 68% of his passes this year.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / SEPT. 16 Kahuku’s Va’aimalae Fonoti is running for a robust 7.2 yards per carry this year.

    Kahuku’s Va’aimalae Fonoti is running for a robust 7.2 yards per carry this year.

The evolution of offense on the North Shore has been a major reason why the past two Open Division state titles belong to Kahuku. Yet, when Kahuku lost to Mililani in the OIA title game, the ground attack was stifled. Read more

