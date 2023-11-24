How the Hawaii and Colorado State football teams match up

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

RAMS OFFENSE

WR—14 Tory Horton 6-2 190 Sr.

WR—2 Justus Ross-Simmons 6-3 200 So.

WR—Louis Brown IV 6-1 190 So.

TE—5 Dallin Holker 6-5 235 Jr.

LT—77 Saveyon Henderson 6-5 305 Jr.

LG—73 Oliver Jervis 6-5 305 Gr.

C—75 Jacob Gardner 6-4 320 Sr.

RG—66 Andrew Cannon 6-4 300 Gr.

RT—68 Drew Moss 6-4 300 Jr.

QB—16 Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi 6-3 205 Fr.

RB—Avery Morrow 5-11 210 Sr.

The Air Raid — a one-back, spread scheme — has switched flight plans the past two games. In the first nine games, offensive coordinator Matt Mumme — whose father, Hal, was co-creator of the Air Raid — called for passes on 64.4% of the plays. But to ease the load on second-year freshman QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, the Rams rushed 55.8% of the time in victories over San Diego State and Nevada. Avery Morrow and Vann Schield — both 5-11, double-grip runners — are most effective on inside lanes paved with zone blocks. Dallin Holker, who transferred after three years at BYU, is a versatile tight end who can align attached to the O-line, in the slot or wide. Holker, whose Lehi High teammate was former UH QB Cammon Cooper, has 59 catches (and three drops) in 98 targets. Holker, who is skilled on chip-and-rolls, has 36 first-down receptions (61%). Fowler-Nicolosi, who replaced Clay Millen as starter in Week 2, has developed a connection with Tory Horton, the league’s best wideout. Horton has 87 receptions on 122 targets (71.3%), with an average targeted depth of 9.6 yards. At 6-2, Horton has dominated 50-50 balls. He also has used his speed (sub-4.5 seconds over 40 yards) on go and post patterns, as well as freezing cornerbacks with stop-and-retreat moves. Horton credits strength/conditioning coach Jordan Simmons, a Special Forces veteran who also trains MMA fighters, and brother Tyler Horton, a former All-Mountain West DB at Boise State. “My brother gives me looks on what DBs might show and what they’re taught,” Horton said. From Simmons, he learned how to fight off corners from jamming his chest at the line.

RAMS DEFENSE

DE—9 Nuer Gatkouth 6-4 230 So.

DT—90 Grady Kelly 6-2 285 So.

DT—94 Cam Bariteau 6-1 300 Sr.

DE—8 Mohamed Kamara 6-1 250 Gr.

LB—42 Justin Sanchez 6-0 230 Sr.

LB—30 Chase Wilson 6-1 225 Jr.

NB—12 Dominic Morris 5-11 180 Jr.

CB—1 Chigozie Anusiem 6-1 200 Gr.

S—11 Henry Blackburn 6-0 205 Sr.

S—17 Jack Howell 5-10 200 Jr.

CB—7 Dom Jones 6-2 195 Gr.

Who’s got next? That would have been Mohamed Kamara and his cousins, who would play pick-up football and basketball in parks and on courts throughout Trenton, N.J. Football was no pads, full tackle. “We were basically playing 7-on-7 and going hard,” Kamara told reporters at media day. “In basketball, we didn’t call fouls. That’s not a thing. You had to fight for everything.” Kamara brought that toughness to the front edge of CSU’s 4-2-5 defense, where he has amassed 16.5 tackles for loss, including a role in 13 sacks. Last week, Kamara hurried Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis nine times. The D-line is let loose because of coordinator Freddie Banks’ press-and-layered schemes. Cornerbacks Dom Jones and Chigozie Anusiem excel on jams to slow or reroute receivers. Two year ago, Anusiem signed a non-binding scholarship agreement with UH before joining CSU. Safeties Henry Blackburn and Jack Howell can drop into a two-deep zone or join a nickelback in a three-deep net. Howell and linebacker Chase Wilson each have 100-plus tackles. “It’s all a credit to my teammates and God, really,” said Wilson, a Coloradoan who grew up rooting for the Rams. Wilson relies on the standards of tackling: bent knees, flat back, head up. “I really love being out there and flying around with my guys and having an impact on the game,” Wilson said.

RAMS SPECIALISTS

K—67 Jordan Noyes 5-11 195 Gr.

KO—83 Bryan Hansen 6-3 205 Fr.

P/H—41 Paddy Turner 6-5 200 Sr.

Snap—61 Jake Dennis 6-0 215 Jr.

KR—4 Louis Brown IV 6-1 190 So.

PR—14 Tory Horton 6-2 190 Sr.

Jordan Noyes has converted on 11 of his past 12 field-goal attempts, including a 55-yarder, and Tory Horton is averaging 13.4 yards per punt return, boosted by a 79-yard touchdown. But Australia-reared Paddy Turner has amazed when he breaks out the “banana punt,” which is like a combination of a curveball and knuckleball. Turner will drop the ball on its side and hit one end to create a sideways spin that will curve in the air.

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

WO—7 Steven McBride 6-1 165 Sr.

SB—23 Koali Nishigaya 5-7 165 Jr.

LT—54 Josh Atkins 6-4 290 So.

LG—66 Sergio Muasau 6-0 310 Jr.

C—61 Eliki Tanuvasa 6-2 300 Sr.

RG—78 Kaena DeCambra 6-3 300 So.

RT—72 Luke Felix-Fualalo 6-8 310 Sr.

SB—86 Pofele Ashlock 6-2 175 Fr.

WO—88 Alex Perry 6-5 195 Fr.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 225 Jr.

RB—30 Landon Sims 6-2 205 So.

The Warriors improved offensively since melding run/pass-option plays with the run-and-shoot, and slowing the setup by huddling. The hybrid scheme weaponizes quarterback Brayden Schager as a runner while preventing defenders from keying on the running back. It also adds the play-action pass as an option, which enhances the running attack. The Warriors averaged 81.7 non-sack rushing yards in the first nine games, and 120.3 in the past three. The Warriors relinquished 3.6 sacks per game before the change, and 2.0 after. Because of ailments, the O-line shuffled in the first eight games. Since then, the Warriors have started the same blockers, solidifying the right side. Luke Felix-Fualolo, who was named after the Luke Skywalker character in “Star Wars,” has been a force as the front-side tackle. “He just put his head down and kept working,” O-line coach Roman Sapolu said of the Australia-reared Felix-Fualolo, who transferred from Utah a year ago. “He took it one week at a time, one day at a time, and it showed. He’s continually improved.” Ka‘ena DeCambra, who has bounced between tackle and guard, is comfortable at right guard. “His versatility has been an asset for us,” Sapolu said. “We’ve been placing him where he helps us best.” Sapolu said it has been an adjustment to play different positions, “but he’s talented enough to do so.” David Cordero, who grew up in Arizona as the son of Leilehua High graduates, has added speed — and ball security — since being promoted to the running-back rotation. He averages 3.5 post-contact yards. Dalen Morris, the short-yardage wildcat QB, appears to be available after missing last week’s game because of a foot ailment.

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

DE—96 Andrew Choi 6-1 250 Sr.

NT—58 Kuao Peihopa 6-3 290 So.

3T—90 John Tuitupou 6-4 290 Sr.

Edge—6 Jonah Kahahawai-Welch 6-1 240 Sr.

MLB—17 Isaiah Tufaga 6-1 220 Sr.

WLB—3 Jalen Smith 6-0 220 So.

NB—28 Elijah Palmer 5-8 175 Fr.

CB—23 Virdel Edwards II 6-2 210 Sr.

S—1 Peter Manuma 6-0 190 So.

S—7 Meki Pei 5-11 185 Jr.

CB—4 Cam Stone 5-10 185 Sr.

In constructing the defensive front, a developmental program was created to build depth. The Warriors now can rotate as many as 10 D-linemen while sticking to the goal of limiting players to about 40 snaps per game. “If they’re playing the game the way we want them to, full speed ahead, after a few plays they’re going to need wind,” said co-coordinator Eti Ena, who oversees the D-line. “They trust each other and know each other, and we can rotate accordingly.” During a defensive series last week, second-year freshman Dean Briski made a sack and 6-2, 280-pound Malachi Finau leaped to deflect a pass. Daniel “Sauce” Williams has surprised at nose tackle, with first-step quickness and two-gap awareness. He can back-squat 600 pounds. Ezra Evaimalo, who started in place of ailing John Tuitupou at 3-tech tackle last week, has impressed with his grittiness. At about 240 pounds, Evaimalo refuses to be impeded by towering blockers. Ena marvels at Evaimalo’s “punch” — the ability to maneuver past grasping blockers. Evaimalo’s punch stems from his hips, hands and vision. “It’s like a boxer who can land punches on a moving target,” Ena said. “They’re all good (against a blocking) sled, but the sled doesn’t hit back. You have to coordinate eyes, hips and hands together. He’s great with pad level. He lacks a little weight, but he gets there. It’s his mentality. He’s not scared of anything. He’ll attack.”

RAINBOW WARRIORS SPECIALISTS

PK/P—2 Matthew Shipley 6-1 190 Sr.

KO/H—69 Ben Falck 6-6 225 Sr.

LS—44 Solomon Landrum 5-11 210 Sr.

KR/PR—23 Koali Nishigaya 5-7 165 Jr.

The specialists pledged to the ride-or-die motto. But the past two weeks, they also are embracing the “live another day” theme. Similar to return roles of former UH slotbacks Greg Salas and Davone Bess, punt returner Koali Nishigaya’s lone instruction is to fair catch. “You’ve just got to trust it.” Nishigaya said of making a catch in a crowd. “It’s a lot of repetition and film study, knowing the tendencies of the punter and where he’s going to kick it.” He also benefits from Ben Falck’s towering — and wobbly — punts in practices.