comscore How the Hawaii and Colorado State football teams match up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

How the Hawaii and Colorado State football teams match up

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

The Air Raid — a one-back, spread scheme — has switched flight plans the past two games. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – November 24, 2023

Scroll Up