Scoreboard – November 24, 2023

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown, Washington vs. Idaho State, noon; Air Force vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Hoops in Hawaii Thanksgiving Classic, Northwestern

Oklahoma State vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Open Division State Championships: final, Mililani vs. Kahuku, 7 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Rainbow Wahine

Showdown, Washington vs. Air Force, noon; Idaho State vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College: Northwest Indian College vs.

Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

DIVING

ILH: 9 a.m. at Kamehameha.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: Colorado State vs.

Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA

Division I State Championships: final, Waipahu vs. Konawaena, 7:30 p.m. at

Mililani.

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA

Division II State Championships: final, Kamehameha-Maui vs. Waimea, 4 p.m. at Mililani.

Soccer

ILH

Boys JV

Wednesday

Punahou-Gold 2, Kamehameha-Blue 1

Volleyball

Big West Championship

At Long Beach, Calif.

Wednesday

First Round

No. 4 Long Beach State def. No. 5

UC Irvine 25-16, 25-27, 25-14, 22-25,

15-10

No. 3 Cal Poly def. No. 6 UC Davis 19-25,

15-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-13

Today

Semifinals

No. 1 UC Santa Barbara vs. Long

Beach State, 2 p.m.

No. 2 Hawaii vs. Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Final

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

PacWest All-Conference Teams

Player of the Year: Kirra Schulz (Concordia

Irvine)

Setter of the Year: Leilani Ama

(Chaminade)

Libero of the Year: Hula Crisostomo

(Chaminade)

Newcomer of the Year: Lizanyela Lopez

(Chaminade)

Freshman of the Year: Leilani Ama

(Chaminade)

Coach of the Year: Jonathan Scott (Point

Loma)

FIRST TEAM

Kirra Schulz OH Sr. Concordia Abigail Nua OH So. Point Loma

Ajack Malual RS So. Chaminade

Lizanyela Lopez MB Jr. Chaminade

Anna Massari MB Jr. Point Loma

Greta Corti OH Sr. Chaminade

Annaka Jorgenson OH Sr. Azusa Pac.

Leilani Ama S Fr. Chaminade

Hula Crisostomo L Gr. Chaminade

Abby Brewster S Sr. Biola

Kyra Palmbush MB Sr. Azusa Pac.

Torina Hommes OH Sr. Point Loma

SECOND TEAM

Claire Smith RS Sr. Point Loma

Abigail Copeland MB Sr. Biola

Maya McClellan OH Sr. Acad. of Art

Corinne Acosta OH Sr. Fresno Pac.

Taylor Distelberg MB Jr. Westmont

Taylor Tullo OH Sr. UH-Hilo

Kennedy Farley OH Jr. Concordia

Grace Hicks MB Gr. Point Loma

Isabella Hadaller OH Fr. UH-Hilo

Paige Johnstone DS Sr. Azusa Pac.

Caitlin Jarrell MB So. Concordia

Tani Hoke L Sr. UH-Hilo