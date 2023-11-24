Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – November 24, 2023 Today Updated 9:55 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown, Washington vs. Idaho State, noon; Air Force vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. College women: Hoops in Hawaii Thanksgiving Classic, Northwestern Oklahoma State vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. FOOTBALL First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Open Division State Championships: final, Mililani vs. Kahuku, 7 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. SATURDAY BASKETBALL College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown, Washington vs. Air Force, noon; Idaho State vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. College: Northwest Indian College vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. DIVING ILH: 9 a.m. at Kamehameha. FOOTBALL Mountain West: Colorado State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division I State Championships: final, Waipahu vs. Konawaena, 7:30 p.m. at Mililani. First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II State Championships: final, Kamehameha-Maui vs. Waimea, 4 p.m. at Mililani. Soccer ILH Boys JV Wednesday Punahou-Gold 2, Kamehameha-Blue 1 Volleyball Big West Championship At Long Beach, Calif. Wednesday First Round No. 4 Long Beach State def. No. 5 UC Irvine 25-16, 25-27, 25-14, 22-25, 15-10 No. 3 Cal Poly def. No. 6 UC Davis 19-25, 15-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-13 Today Semifinals No. 1 UC Santa Barbara vs. Long Beach State, 2 p.m. No. 2 Hawaii vs. Cal Poly, 5 p.m. Saturday Final Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. PacWest All-Conference Teams Player of the Year: Kirra Schulz (Concordia Irvine) Setter of the Year: Leilani Ama (Chaminade) Libero of the Year: Hula Crisostomo (Chaminade) Newcomer of the Year: Lizanyela Lopez (Chaminade) Freshman of the Year: Leilani Ama (Chaminade) Coach of the Year: Jonathan Scott (Point Loma) FIRST TEAM Kirra Schulz OH Sr. Concordia Abigail Nua OH So. Point Loma Ajack Malual RS So. Chaminade Lizanyela Lopez MB Jr. Chaminade Anna Massari MB Jr. Point Loma Greta Corti OH Sr. Chaminade Annaka Jorgenson OH Sr. Azusa Pac. Leilani Ama S Fr. Chaminade Hula Crisostomo L Gr. Chaminade Abby Brewster S Sr. Biola Kyra Palmbush MB Sr. Azusa Pac. Torina Hommes OH Sr. Point Loma SECOND TEAM Claire Smith RS Sr. Point Loma Abigail Copeland MB Sr. Biola Maya McClellan OH Sr. Acad. of Art Corinne Acosta OH Sr. Fresno Pac. Taylor Distelberg MB Jr. Westmont Taylor Tullo OH Sr. UH-Hilo Kennedy Farley OH Jr. Concordia Grace Hicks MB Gr. Point Loma Isabella Hadaller OH Fr. UH-Hilo Paige Johnstone DS Sr. Azusa Pac. Caitlin Jarrell MB So. Concordia Tani Hoke L Sr. UH-Hilo Previous Story Television and radio – November 24, 2023