Column: No ke kūlana waiwai o ke kanaka
- By na Laiana Wong
-
Today
- Updated 11:18 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
THAILAND’S FOREIGN MINISTRY VIA AP
In this photo provided by Thailand’s Foreign Ministry, 10 freed Thai hostages and an officer, fourth from left, pose for a photo at the Shamir Medical Center in Israel on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree