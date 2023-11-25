Column: No ke kūlana waiwai o ke kanaka

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Synopsis: As we view the numerical imbalance in the current prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel, we must ask whether or not every person is truly created equal. Read more

Aloha mai käkou e oæu poæe hoa kanaka. E æoluæolu e hoæomanawanui mai æoukou i koæu häpai æana i kahi kumuhana hoæoulukü noæonoæo, ka mea hoæi e kau maila ma ke poæo o luna aæe nei. Kainö, ua like nö a like nä külana, æaæole kä paha pëlä. Ua æike æia, i ka wä kahiko o Hawaiæi nei, he mau pae like æole ko nä känaka like æole. Ua hoæokaæina æia hoæi mai luna a lalo, e hoæomaka ana nö mai ka pae o ka lani, a e iho ana hoæi a ka pae o ke kauä. Ua æokoæa ke külana o kekahi a æokoæa hoæi ko kekahi. I këia wä naæe o ke kü æana o ka manaæo haole i ka moku (ma ke æano i luna no käkou a pau), kohu mea lä, ua like a like ke külana o nä känaka a pau. Ma koæu lohe æana naæe i ka nühou o këia pule, no Gaza mä hoæi a me æIsaraela, ua püæiwa au i ka æike aku ë æaæole naæe pëlä ka noæonoæo. A no laila, æo ia ihola ke kumu oæu o ka häpai æana i këia kumuhana.

Eia nö au ke käkau nei i këia æatikala i ka P4 no ka puka æana aku i mua o ke äkea i ka P6, a no laila hoæi, e like me ka hana a ka poæe kükala nühou, eia au ke wänana nei no ka æaelike ma waena o Hamas a me ke Aupuni o æIsaraels no ke kuapo æana i nä pio e hoæopaæa æia nei, æo ia hoæi, e holo ana nö paha ia mea i ka P5. Wahi a ka lohe, æo ia ka wä e hoæihoæi æia ana e Hamas he 13 pio, he mau wähine a me nä keiki. A i loko o nä lä he æehä o ka hoæöki æia o ko läua hakakä æana me æIsaraele, e hoæihoæi ana æo Hamas ma kahi o ke 50 pio. Ma ka æaoæao naæe o æIsaraela, e hoæihoæi æia ana he 150 pio. I koæu helu æana, he kaulike æole nö paha këia æaelike, a he makehewa nö paha ia no æIsaraela. æO ia hoæi, aia nö paha ka makepono a like a like nä helu ma nä æaoæao æelua.

Ma muli o këia kaulike æole o nä helu, æupu mai ai kekahi mau manaæo kuhi wale i loko oæu. Maliæa ua pili ka paæewa æana o nä helu i ke æano o nä pio. He mau känaka kekahi i lawepio wale æia me ke küæole i ka hewa, a he mau känaka kekahi i kü i ka hewa no ka lawelawe æana i kekahi kalaima. Ua æoi aku anei ka waiwai o ka mea kü æole i ka hewa, a päkolu hoæi ka waiwai o ka mea hewa? æEä, e ka makamaka, ua æike æia këia æano kaulike æole o nä känaka ma ka waiwai ma æAmelika kekahi. æO ia hoæi, he mea kaulana ke külana o ka poæe päæele o æAmelika he 3/5 wale nö kona külana kanaka ke hoæohälike æia me ka haole. Maliæa o manaæo æia he 1/3 wale nö kanaka ka Palesetine ke hoæohälike æia me ke kanaka æIsaraela. Eia hou mai kekahi laæana. I ka MH 2011, ua kuapo æia hoæokahi koa æIsaraela i lawe pio æia, æo Gilad Shalit ka inoa, no 1,027 pio he Palesetine ka hapanui. Maliæa, he 1/1,027 läkou o ke kanaka. He kanaka nui loa nö paha ua æIsaraela lä. He pilikua paha!

æAuhea æoe, e ka makamaka heluhelu. He makepono anei këia mau kuapo æana? Aia nö paha ia i kou manaæo no käkou känaka. Ua like a like ko käkou mau külana, a i æole, ua æoi aku ka waiwai o kekahi ma mua o kekahi. No käkou Hawaiæi naæe, ma hope o ka hoæokahuli æia o ko käkou Aupuni Möæï, ua hapa mai ko käkou mana e koho ai. A kohu mea lä hoæi, ua hapa mai ko käkou külana waiwai i ka hapa. æana mai o ko käkou külana kanaka piha.

