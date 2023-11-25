Letter: Help Hawaii’s poor while we still can

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Have you ever driven by Dole Cannery and seen people on the streets? Poverty in Hawaii is a humanitarian crisis, and many people aren’t getting the tools they need to live a normal life.

And yet instead of helping those in need, our government focuses on building an expensive rail that doesn’t even connect to the whole island.

The homeless don’t have good food to eat or water to drink. They don’t even have a bed to sleep in or a school to learn at.

The government must take action on this issue before our population rots to dust.

Jason Miyamoto

Hawaii Kai

