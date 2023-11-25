Editorial | Letters Letter: Help Hawaii’s poor while we still can Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Have you ever driven by Dole Cannery and seen people on the streets? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Have you ever driven by Dole Cannery and seen people on the streets? Poverty in Hawaii is a humanitarian crisis, and many people aren’t getting the tools they need to live a normal life. And yet instead of helping those in need, our government focuses on building an expensive rail that doesn’t even connect to the whole island. The homeless don’t have good food to eat or water to drink. They don’t even have a bed to sleep in or a school to learn at. The government must take action on this issue before our population rots to dust. Jason Miyamoto Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Citizens have the right to protect themselves