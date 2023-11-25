Letter: Prevent graffiti from defacing Oahu tunnels

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kids who deface our walls infuriate me to no end. Read more

Kids who deface our walls infuriate me to no end. I do hope all the markings in the townbound Wilson Tunnel are just part of cleaning and fixing.

If all of the markings are childish vandals, when we may need a 24-hour watch like the Tetsuo Harano Tunnels.

Parents who allow and condone such activity should be accountable.

Ryan Routh

Kaaawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter