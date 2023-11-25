Editorial | Letters Letter: Prevent graffiti from defacing Oahu tunnels Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kids who deface our walls infuriate me to no end. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kids who deface our walls infuriate me to no end. I do hope all the markings in the townbound Wilson Tunnel are just part of cleaning and fixing. If all of the markings are childish vandals, when we may need a 24-hour watch like the Tetsuo Harano Tunnels. Parents who allow and condone such activity should be accountable. Ryan Routh Kaaawa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Citizens have the right to protect themselves