Dave Reardon: State Open final was special game from beginning to end
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:03 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
‘Mililani Trojans running back Kanoa Ferreira was tackled by Kahuku Red Raiders defensive back / wide receiver Kaimana Carvalho, who forced a fumble near the goal line during the first half.
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku Red Raiders receiver Diezel Kamoku sprints down the sideline to return the punt for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree