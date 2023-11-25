comscore Hawaii sweeps Cal Poly, faces host Long Beach State in Big West final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii sweeps Cal Poly, faces host Long Beach State in Big West final

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.
  • SHANE RODRIGUES / HAWAII ATHLETICS Hitter Caylen Alexander slammed a shot past the Cal Poly defense Friday in the Big West Tournament at Long Beach, Calif.

  • SHANE RODRIGUES / HAWAII ATHLETICS The Rainbow Wahine celebrated after sweeping Cal Poly in the Big West Tournament semifinals in Long Beach, Calif., on Friday.

Hawaii, which earned a bye into Friday’s semifinal due to that win over the Beach, will play them again today with a championship on the line after UH swept Cal Poly 25-17, 25-18, 26-24 on Friday. Read more

