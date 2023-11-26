comscore Column: Independent policy research essential | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Independent policy research essential

  • By Jim Shon
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Jim Shon

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Jim Shon

Thoughtful, effective policymaking needs a commitment to research, science, experimentation and dissemination of knowledge. Read more

Previous Story
Column: No ke kūlana waiwai o ke kanaka

Scroll Up