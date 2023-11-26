comscore Column: Second Amendment, on gun carry, isn’t sacred writ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Second Amendment, on gun carry, isn’t sacred writ

  • By Peter Greenhill
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Peter Greenhill

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Peter Greenhill

A society must be unusually sick to continue allowing its people to possess many millions of firearms when gun victims now frequently include children. Read more

Previous Story
Column: No ke kūlana waiwai o ke kanaka

Scroll Up