Readers share appreciation for the things they’re grateful for

A kind, beautiful community

I am thankful to be living in a place that still cares about people and which mostly shares common values like kindness, compassion and honesty. Where the aloha spirit truly exists and springs into action when tragedy and misfortune befall our community. I am thankful that we can still adjust to the changing weather seasons by merely switching from shorts to long pants.

That we still respect science and teachers and education in general. And that we try not to let a few corrupt individuals get in the way of doing the right thing.

I am thankful that we are surrounded by nature’s beauty, and that we understand how critical it is to take both local and global action on climate change to preserve what precious natural resources we have.

But mostly I am thankful to have cherished family and friends and the good health to enjoy their love and company.

Matt Nakamura

Kalama Valley

—

Thankful for many daily gifts

I’m thankful for …

The man who held the door for me at Safeway.

The beautiful bird at Petco who left its cage and sat on my shoulder to comfort me.

The kind man who offered to paddle an outrigger canoe to help me scatter my husband’s ashes in the ocean.

My amazing friends and family who love me as I am and who are a constant support.

The painter who made my old house look new again.

My kolea bird who faithfully returns every year to sing her song.

The checker at Foodland who didn’t believe I was over 55.

My oncologist who guided me through a successful end to my breast cancer.

I begin each day

With a grateful heart

My blessings abound

Where should I start?

The ocean, the sky

Such beauty we live

Each day is a gift

To me it does give

Nancy Connolly

Hawaii Kai

—

PTA leader has big impact

I’m thankful for Michelle Nakayama’s vision to support existing school programs and inspire new events to positively bring students, staff and families together, as her children progressed in the public schools.

Early on, she provided gingerbread- decorating experiences for her children’s class. Michelle’s vision expanded to grade-level activities: A tasting luau for Grade 4 and expanded Grade 5 parent involvement activities to include dipped candles and butter churning.

Her leadership initiated schoolwide PTA Family Activity Theme Nights that elementary-school families still enjoy. The middle school continues to rally together with PTA’s Color Fun Run. At the high school, her collaborative leadership launched PTA’s Turkey Trot Health Fair, which has connected 46 community resources with more than 1,800 high-school students.

Although employed full time, she reliably plans, communicates, ensures setup to cleanup of all activities in partnership with staff and volunteers, positively impacting many students.

Wendy Lum

Pearl City

—

Daily newspaper is a gem

I’m thankful for this newspaper, which brings me daily news and helpful columnists: David Shapiro on Sunday, Christine Donnelly each weekday, Bob Sigall on Friday, among others too numerous to mention.

The Insight section of Sunday’s paper is another reason for gratitude, as is the daily photo giving a glimpse of times past in Hawaii.

Thanks to all who report, edit and “put to bed” the physical paper, as well as the folks who rise early to deliver this small gem each day.

Hang in there!

Jean Manly

Aina Haina

—

God’s blessings bring light

The Bible says we will always have tribulation but there is light in this world because of Jesus’ birth and death. We are assured of salvation because of Him.

I am grateful for that sacrificial love.

I am also grateful for all God has provided as I live my life day to day. His presence when I’m in a dark pit and His presence when I’m joyous and exuding happiness.

I’m blessed with family, friends, church and having my independence. He’s given me a kind heart to help other people. He brings those people into my life because he’s prepared me with challenging situations that helped me grow in faith and courage. My job is share this wisdom with others.

My heartfelt blessings as we celebrate who we are this Thanksgiving.

Linda Iverson

Moiliili

—

Blind date = super husband

I am thankful for my wonderful husband, Bob. Being 73 years old and he 81 years young, I treasure him more and more with each passing day.

Bob is my rock, in-house comedian, intellectual stimulant and love of my life. I thank God I accepted a blind date!

Ladies, take a chance! With time and life challenges, we grow closer. Friends ask me the secret and I say patience, humor and kindness.

Marci Ronka

Kailua

—

Great partner, family, friends

This may be repetitious, but it can never be said often enough: I am thankful for my wonderful partner, my family and my friends! This combined with a hard-working career and strong faith have given me all I could ever ask for in life. I am truly blessed!

Love I live Hawaii!

Lori Anderson

Hawaii Kai

—

Inspired by helpful folks

The challenges people are facing — here in Hawaii, across the mainland and around the world, including the Middle East and Ukraine — allow me to be thankful for family who are engaged in helping others where they live and work.

My wife helps those who need to find a licensed care home and taught a community college class for those wanting to open up their own.

Our daughter, a registered nurse at a major Oahu hospital, brings care to those facing medical challenges after they have undergone surgery. Our son is a certified pipe fitter for the Board of Water Supply and goes immediately with a team to fix water main breaks.

Our nephew, who served two tours in Iraq and then two in Afghanistan as an Army medic, now patrols our Honolulu Chinatown as a police sergeant, bringing law and order but also care for those he can help. Our niece is a certified teacher at a Waianae elementary school, providing support to students and parents facing the violence of recent weeks in that locale, especially those with emotional distress.

This Thanksgiving, I am thankful for not only family who reach out to help others facing major crises and challenges, but for those throughout our community, our nation and the world who are trying their best to bring their expertise, compassion and care where it is needed most.

Even those of us who are less educated, or lacking in skills or experience in helping others, can still find a way to do something that will be appreciated. As we look around us, there are those who truly inspire us by who they are and what they do. For all of this, I am most thankful!

Christopher K. Eng

Ewa Beach

—

Newspaper connects us

I am so very thankful for you, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. You are a morning gift of connection to the world so that we don’t feel so isolated. You help us keep aware and in touch with our neighbors, friends and politicians as well as the no-goodniks in town.

Each day, after reading through the sections, I contentedly work though the crosswords. They help keep me up to date and sharp.

I have friends and relations on the mainland who have no daily paper or an occasional and unpredictable three-page embarrassment of news. This can be a danger to our safety and understanding of our system of governance. We need the unbiased reporting of intelligent minds to keep us secure, now more than ever.

Many, many thanks!

Peggy Krock

Kaimuki

—

Lifted by healing, rehab

I had a minor accident. I fell. I’m thankful for the healing and to know how to put words in my vocabulary and talk correctly after a fall.

Living poor and homeless for a while, through benevolence by trusting in our Almighty God, I’m thankful for the constant healing in medicines, by way of help of different doctors through Queen’s and Straub hospitals — and full of thankfulness to my close friends who were in and out taking care of my personal needs while I was in the four rehabs and hospitals.

Isabelita Rabara

Wahiawa

—

Lucky we live Hawaii

Grateful? Ah, yes! Just look around: the dancing tree leaves, the ever-moving beautiful clouds, the clean air, the spectacular waves, beaches and sunsets.

Lucky we live Hawaii? Oh yeah!

William Metzger

Manoa

—

Every day is a gift

Last Dec. 1, I almost died in a surfing accident at Makaha Beach. I broke my pelvis in what doctors called the “open-book fracture”; internal bleeding from a major artery in the area could have been lethal.

The work of the lifeguards at the beach, the emergency doctor at Queen’s West and finally the lifesaving artery repair at Queen’s Punchbowl ended with the surgeon casually saying, “Well, at least you’re not gonna die.” I passed out after that. I never thought I was that close until then.

A rising swell that December day caught me under a wall of ocean water. I could hear that “snap!” when my pelvis broke. I knew I needed to get to the sweet spot where the rocks at the cove end and the sand begins. Had I missed that spot and the big shoreline rip pounded me down the beach, I wouldn’t be writing this note of gratitude.

The hospital staffs at both Queen’s and the Pacific Rehabilitation Hospital make me appreciate the critical recovery help they provide every day.

My doctor said that had I chosen to just go home after the accident, I would have felt tired and gone to sleep — never to reawaken. He reminded me that every day since then is a gift not to be wasted.

John Shockley

Kapolei

—

Friends, family, library

I’m thankful for family and friends, near and far, new and old; food on the table; a roof over my head; reasonable health; enough money to pay my bills, and sometimes to help a few others.

I appreciate the public library system, and what’s left of the climate.

Thomas Luna

McCully

—

Gratitude adds joy

I am thankful for gratitude. Gratitude adds joy to our world. It makes our universe a kinder place.

My wife and I, married for 54 years, begin each day with an expression of gratitude. Face to face. Out loud. Daily we are thankful for many of the same things: our health; our children and grandchildren; our family, friends and neighbors; our community. For our love, marriage and for one another. For the wonders of Mother Earth’s creations. For the fabulous weather and our beautiful home.

In addition, we are creative and resourceful about adding our appreciation to an endless list of things that are easily overlooked. Among them, our curiosity, compassion and awe. For the invisible people who make our lives possible: farmers and farm workers; truck drivers and delivery people; service workers and many others unseen.

Today we are grateful for the Star-Advertiser and Thanksgiving!

Raphael Nolan

Honolulu

—

Life in U.S., not Japan

I’m thankful that my grandparents who lived in Japan and came to Hawaii, saw this as a place to raise their children as they saw fit and not according to the emperor of Japan. When Japan attacked Hawaii, they were very upset and condemned the emperor and leaders of Japan for what they did.

I’m thankful that I can focus on what is right and good instead of all that is wrong and upsetting. I’m thankful that at the end of the day, I can relax and let go of my stress. I’m thankful that although I don’t deserve it, I have a wife who is an ever-present comforter. Although we may not agree on everything, we can agree to disagree on matters and go to bed happy and comfortable.

Although it’s not luxurious, I’m thankful that I was able to purchase my own home through honest, hard work at a decent job. Although things aren’t perfect, I’m thankful to be able to breathe, use my mind to think, remember and appreciate all that I have. I’m thankful that I have the freedom to make choices that others are denied.

I’m sorry for the times I’ve taken things for granted. I’m thankful that my late parents, although they were Buddhist, let me select my place of worship, the Protestant Salvation Army, a church that allows me to help the less fortunate.

I’m thankful that my parents raised me to be humble and respect everyone. I’m thankful that being 83 years of living on this Earth, I have relatively good health. I’m thankful that I have three loving and supportive brothers who allow me to make mistakes and humbly correct me. I’m thankful that my heart has love, joy, hope and peace that I may share with everyone around me.

Stanford Kanehiro

Waikiki

—

Reflections of a cynic

As Thanksgiving approached, I felt more grateful than ever before. The year 2023 has been a whirlwind of emotions, with a lot of devastation in just the past 11 months.

At first glance, it may seem like there is no reason to be thankful. I have always been a bit of a cynic, and people have often compared me to Eeyore from “Winnie the Pooh.” However, the past few months have given me a chance to reflect upon what makes life so wonderful to live.

Personally, there is nothing more gratifying than having my parents in my life. Despite all the grief I have put them through over the years, they have never stopped loving me. That is something not everyone gets to experience, and I will always be grateful for them every day.

Kaitlin Ogata

Mililani

—

Staffers’ care for mom

I’m thankful for the tremendous love and care, and Mom’s beloved poi at dinner, in Maluhia Hospital. What an outstanding staff!

I owe thanks to the staff at Kuakini’s intensive care unit for their kindness beyond expertise.

I’m grateful to Islands Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation. Their care and nurturing were exceptional.

Every category of staffing was aloha personified.

The staff knew what the patients liked and disliked. They’d slip a plumeria barrette or one bought on their Mexican vacation into Mom’s hair — or a bracelet on her wrist from her social worker. All treated her as their own auntie.

They bestowed aloha to me, the worried, hopeful, stressed bedside daughter. They became ohana to me — my strongest support!

A million expressions of mahalo will never be enough.

The staff at these facilities say they are “just doing their job.” But no. They’re God’s best angels in disguise — and even they don’t realize it!

Merrie Carol Grain-Norris

Manoa

—

Each unique day at Hanauma

One of the things that I am most thankful for and constantly in awe of is the beauty of Hanauma Bay Beach Park. I try to make it there for a morning swim, every chance I get, since it is only about a five-minute drive from my house. I enjoy the entire journey and experience little joys along the way, from getting all of my swimming paraphernalia ready the night before, to walking back up the hill after finishing my swim.

The park opens at 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays to Sundays. The friendly security guard usually greets me with a “Hi, Mammy!” As I make my way down to the parking lot, I look forward to seeing the regulars.

The workers at the park are always so friendly, whether it be the cashier who issues me a receipt to enter the park (kamaaina are free of charge), to the nice man who stamps my hand, to the security guard who gives us the green light to go down to the beach. They all contribute to my joyful experience!

Next, I get excited to check out the ocean conditions as I make my way down the hill to the bay. It brings unbelievable joy when the winds are light, the tide is low and the water is glassy, as a I anticipate a smooth, buttery swim. The trek down also brings me joy, as the beauty of the bay is mesmerizing and simply breathtaking.

Another little joy is preparing to enter the water, as I clean my goggles, insert my ear plugs, don some suntan lotion, zip up my wet suit and slip on my fins. The water is usually quite chilly and I have a hard time getting in all at once, but it gives me a chance to revel in the beauty of the water as it shimmers under the sun and to see the fish darting by.

Once I am in, it’s pure exhilaration as I swim quickly to dispel the cold. After falling into a good rhythm, I look around for my favorite butterfly fish that always swim in pairs or the enormous school of ladyfish, ever so elegant with their silvery scales. There are a variety of other vividly hued and shaped fish that I never tire of seeing. If I am lucky, I get to see a turtle rummaging for food off the rocks near the buoys.

I have my usual spot (left side of the bay) that is sandy and usually does not get crowded. I feel like I am swimming in my own private aquarium! Especially when it’s high tide, I enjoy just bobbing around near the buoys and taking in the beauty and power of the crashing waves. When it’s calm, I also get a thrill out of looking up at the surface of the water, which is another breathtaking vantage point.

Although I have a difficult time getting out of the water, I look forward to walking back up the hill, as I gaze at the bay and all the people enjoying themselves, whether it be snorkeling or just being in the water. I always tell myself that I feel like a million bucks and can face anything the day has to offer!

I feel so blessed to have such a unique experience each time I am at Hanauma Bay Beach Park and to experience many little joys along the way, right in my “own backyard”!

Dana Nagaishi

Hawaii Kai

