The deadline for people and businesses affected by the deadly Aug. 8 Maui wildfires to apply for federal assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Small Business Administration is Dec. 11.

Disaster loans are available for homeowners, renters and businesses for physical property damage, according to FEMA.

As of last week, more than $285 million in federal assistance had been approved for 6,731 households.

The funding includes:

>> Over $248 million in SBA disaster loans for affected Maui homeowners, renters and businesses.

>> Over $17 million approved for housing assistance.

>> Over $19 million for “other needs.”

More than 6,600 survivors remained housed in 33 hotels on Maui and Oahu, while the state, Maui County, FEMA and the American Red Cross work to relocate them into more permanent housing.