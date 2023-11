Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 68-year-old man was in police custody after allegedly assaulting a 67-year-old woman and 69-year-old man in the Nanakuli area.

The suspect was immediately identified and arrested at 6:40 p.m. Friday on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault, according to Honolulu police.