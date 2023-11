Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 49-year-old man in Mililani got into an argument with his 49-year-old wife that allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation in front of their 5-year-old son.

The husband was arrested on suspicion of assault on a family member at 1 a.m. Friday, Honolulu police said.