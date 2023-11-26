comscore Navy working to speed up upgrades at Pearl Harbor sewage plant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Navy working to speed up upgrades at Pearl Harbor sewage plant

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The primary clarifiers are under repair at the wastewater plant at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Navy’s wastewater facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam — the subject of numerous environ­mental complaints and investigations — is undergoing more upgrades. Pictured is the plant’s aeration basin.

The base’s wastewater plant occupies 11.61 acres and processes household and industrial wastewater, providing service for up to 40,000 people. But the facility operations have always been a challenge. Read more

