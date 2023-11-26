comscore Hawaii blasts Long Beach State to earn Big West title, NCAA berth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii blasts Long Beach State to earn Big West title, NCAA berth

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  SHANE RODRIGUES / HAWAII ATHLETICS The Rainbow Wahine celebrated, along with their coach Robyn Ah Mow, far left, after match point against Long Beach State on Saturday.

    SHANE RODRIGUES / HAWAII ATHLETICS

    The Rainbow Wahine celebrated, along with their coach Robyn Ah Mow, far left, after match point against Long Beach State on Saturday.

  SHANE RODRIGUES / HAWAII ATHLETICS Hawaii celebrated its Big West championship.

    SHANE RODRIGUES / HAWAII ATHLETICS

    Hawaii celebrated its Big West championship.

  SHANE RODRIGUES / HAWAII ATHLETICS Riley Wagoner hits against LBSU.

    SHANE RODRIGUES / HAWAII ATHLETICS

    Riley Wagoner hits against LBSU.

Amber Igiede, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, led the way with a match-high 16 kills and hit .522. She teamed with fellow middle Kennedi Evans to put down 23 kills in 32 attempts. Read more

