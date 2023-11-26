Hawaii blasts Long Beach State to earn Big West title, NCAA berth
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
SHANE RODRIGUES / HAWAII ATHLETICS
The Rainbow Wahine celebrated, along with their coach Robyn Ah Mow, far left, after match point against Long Beach State on Saturday.
SHANE RODRIGUES / HAWAII ATHLETICS
Hawaii celebrated its Big West championship.
-
SHANE RODRIGUES / HAWAII ATHLETICS
Riley Wagoner hits against LBSU.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree