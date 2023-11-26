comscore Waimea runs away from Kamehameha-Maui with repeat title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Waimea runs away from Kamehameha-Maui with repeat title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
    Waimea’s Kaili Arakaki rushed with the ball and fended off a tackle from KS-Maui’s Kamalei Cua.

    Waimea’s Kody Erdmann, Kaikena Makua and Nathaniel Asunio celebrated with the trophy.

    Waimea head coach Kyle Linoz got drenched after the game.

Waimea followed its first state football title with a second crown in two years, hanging on for a 31-28 win over MIL champion Kamehameha-Maui on Saturday night. Read more

