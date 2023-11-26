comscore Waipahu rises to top with Division I title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Waipahu rises to top with Division I title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Waipahu’s Elijah Mendoza looks to pass.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Waipahu’s Elijah Mendoza looks to pass.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Waipahu’s Faafetai Failauga fended off a tackle attempt by Konawaena’s Keawe Navas Loa on Saturday

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Waipahu’s Faafetai Failauga fended off a tackle attempt by Konawaena’s Keawe Navas Loa on Saturday

OIA champion Waipahu exploded in the second half for a 53-28 win over defending state champion Konawaena on Saturday night in the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Championships at John Kauinana Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – November 25, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 26, 2023

Scroll Up