comscore Hawaii walks off a winner against Colorado State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Hawaii walks off a winner against Colorado State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii running back David Cordero rushes the ball against the Colorado State Rams during the first half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii running back David Cordero rushes the ball against the Colorado State Rams during the first half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii bench erupted after Matthew Shipley connected on a walk-off field goal to beat Colorado State on Saturday at the Ching Complex.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Hawaii bench erupted after Matthew Shipley connected on a walk-off field goal to beat Colorado State on Saturday at the Ching Complex.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii players and staff hoisted place-kicker Matthew Shipley after his walk-off 51-yard field goal to beat Colorado State 27-24 on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii players and staff hoisted place-kicker Matthew Shipley after his walk-off 51-yard field goal to beat Colorado State 27-24 on Saturday.

The Warriors finished the season winning three of their final four games. They also ousted the Rams from bowl contention. CSU finished at 5-7, falling short of the six victories needed for postseason consideration. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – November 25, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 26, 2023

Scroll Up