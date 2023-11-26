comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Nov. 25, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Nov. 25, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Honolulu residents Michele Velasco, from left, Van Velasco, Patrick Carmichael and Maryann Carmichael stopped at the Hula Hut restaurant in Austin, Texas, in March. Photo by Jaro Velasco.

  • At left, Renae Bell of Kailua discovered KauKau, a poke restaurant, in Edinburgh, Scotland, in December. Photo by Jeff Bell.

  • Berlye Yamaki of Pearl City, from left, Steven Yamaki, Mariko Takei, Gayle Tomokiyo, Ethan Tomokiyo, Rick Shimomura and Jere Shimomura threw shakas in front of Maka Le‘a, a Hawaiian cafe in Choshi, Chiba, Japan, in February. Takei, who owns the cafe, said she has visited Hawaii a handful of times and loves it.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

