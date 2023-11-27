Letter: Law-abiding citizens are not criminals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

People are confusing law-abiding gun owners with unlawful criminals who carry guns.

Those who rob, steal and murder are criminals. Sometimes they’ll use physical force, knives or guns against innocent victims. Criminals may prefer stolen or unregistered weapons.

Law-abiding gun owners register their firearms and are required to have a license to carry.

Instead of disarming law-abiding gun owners or penalizing those who exercise their right to self-protection, how about getting criminals off the street by hiring more police officers, and imposing stricter penalties so people won’t feel the need to purchase a firearm?

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

