Letter: Thankful for medical care at liver center

I am thankful for the staff and doctors at the Queen’s Liver Center for putting me on a post-treatment/evaluation program after a cure was found for Hepatitis C (I got it from a tattoo parlor before medical licensing). Read more

While going through an ultrasound, they discovered that a cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, had landed on my liver. Dr. Linda Wong was assigned to operate before the cancer spread. But before the operation could be scheduled, they had to do a battery of tests to determine its stability.

They were racing against time, because if it started to spread, the operation would be canceled.

There is no cure for this cancer, and I was told I would have three to six months of life left on this Earth. That was seven years ago.

Dr. Wong operated on St.. Patrick’s Day, 2016. My recuperation was in Waimanalo, with walks and swims every day. Mahalo to Dr. Wong, her staff and Leena Hong at the Queen’s Liver Center.

I am enjoying life, retired, with my wife and our grandkids and kids.

Kevin Murray

Waianae

