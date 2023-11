Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Look around — on the streets and in stores — and it’s clear that electric bikes are popular, enabling cyclists to get around town with motorized power if they need it. Read more

Look around — on the streets and in stores — and it’s clear that electric bikes are popular, enabling cyclists to get around town with motorized power if they need it.

But riders need to be careful out there: This month alone, two e-bike collisions with cars have occurred, both in the Kapahulu area. All drivers and cyclists need to stay aware of their surroundings and the rules of the road. That’s particularly relevant if e-bikes are on more gift-giving lists this holiday season, which means more of them on the road.