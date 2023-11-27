comscore Navy plane still resting in shoal of Kaneohe Bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Navy plane still resting in shoal of Kaneohe Bay

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. REP. JILL TOKUDA U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda talked Saturday with Col. Jeremy Beaven, left, and Adm. Samuel Paparo at the site of a downed Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay just off the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

  • COURTESY U.S. REP. JILL TOKUDA Salvage preparations are underway after an initial investigation and assessments since a Navy P-8A Poseidon overshot a runway Nov. 20 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

The Navy war plane that slid off a runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii a week ago while trying to land in rainy weather continues to rest in shallow water about 100 feet off the runway, with at least two points of the 42-foot-high P-8A sitting on coral reef. Read more

