Navy plane still resting in shoal of Kaneohe Bay
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:34 p.m.
COURTESY U.S. REP. JILL TOKUDA
U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda talked Saturday with Col. Jeremy Beaven, left, and Adm. Samuel Paparo at the site of a downed Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay just off the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
COURTESY U.S. REP. JILL TOKUDA
Salvage preparations are underway after an initial investigation and assessments since a Navy P-8A Poseidon overshot a runway Nov. 20 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
