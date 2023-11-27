comscore Change in mentality helped Schager, Warriors roll in the end | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Change in mentality helped Schager, Warriors roll in the end

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager scampered for yardage against Colorado State on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder carried eight times for 49 yards.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager scampered for yardage against Colorado State on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder carried eight times for 49 yards.

One of the nation’s best high school quarterbacks had a clear view of his future. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 26, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio – November 27, 2023

Scroll Up