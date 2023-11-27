How Hawaii players fared in Week 12 of the NFL

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Giants and was in on three tackles, his only solo stop was for a loss on Saquon Barkley. It was Tavai’s lowest tackle output of the season. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Giants and was in on three tackles, his only solo stop was for a loss on Saquon Barkley. It was Tavai’s lowest tackle output of the season.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: Was the second receiver off the bench and caught two of his three targets for 20 yards in the loss to the Falcons. All three of his targets came on the final drive and it is the first time he has had multiple catches in a game since 2021 with Carolina. He also assisted on a tackle in kickoff coverage, his first tackle since his NFL debut in 2018.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball twice for 94 yards in the win over the Buccaneers. He also served as holder for Matt Gay’s five scoring kicks and one miss from 58 yards.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started on defense in the loss to the Ravens, leading his team with nine tackles. Six of them were solo stops. He has started every game he has played this year and has a career-high five starts in a row.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Was declared inactive for the win over the Chargers as he waits to make his NFL debut.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Started and was second on the team with five tackles in the loss to the Titans. The Panthers started only two linebackers and Grugier-Hill was in on five tackles, three of them solo stops. Grugier-Hill has 41 tackles this year, he had 48 all of last season.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the win over the Buccaneers and compiled five tackles, four of them solo. He hit quarterback Baker Mayfield once but knocked him out of the game with an ankle injury on a goal-line play that forced Tampa Bay to kick a field goal. Buckner was nominated for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for the third straight year.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Returned from a knee injury and came off the bench to catch a 16-yard pass on third-and-9 in the loss to the Steelers. He also had a tackle on punt coverage. Quarterback Jake Browning looked his way on a deep pass but it fell incomplete. Iosivas has had a catch in the last five games he has played.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers offensive line: Came off the bench and played special teams in the win over the Bengals. He has appeared in every game for the Steelers this year but hasn’t taken an offensive snap since he started against Baltimore on Oct. 8.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Was the third linebacker off the bench and earned a sack in the win over the Bengals. He dropped Jake Browning on an important third-and-5 in the second quarter to force a punt. It was the second sack of his young career, tying him with Brian Cabral for fourth among Saint Louis products behind Kamalei Correa (8.5), Gary Campbell (12) and Tyson Alualu (25).

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: Did not play in the win over the Bills.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 243 yards with a touchdown in the win over the Jets on Friday. He threw two interceptions and was sacked twice. His rating of 77.5 was his lowest in 13 games, dating back to a loss to the Chargers in December when he had a 65.3. He has thrown at least one touchdown in 20 straight games, a career high and the longest active streak in the NFL. Dan Marino holds the team record with 30, Drew Brees holds the NFL record with 54.