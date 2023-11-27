comscore How Hawaii players fared in Week 12 of the NFL | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

How Hawaii players fared in Week 12 of the NFL

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Giants and was in on three tackles, his only solo stop was for a loss on Saquon Barkley. It was Tavai’s lowest tackle output of the season. Read more

