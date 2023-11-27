comscore Wahine draw Iowa State in first round of NCAA tourney | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Wahine draw Iowa State in first round of NCAA tourney

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:27 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team reacted during Sunday’s NCAA volleyball selection show in Stan Sheriff Center. On the front couch were Amber Igiede, left, Kennedi Evans, Kendra Ham and Talia Edmonds. Behind them were Chandler Cowell, Tali Hakas, and Colby Lane.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team reacted during Sunday’s NCAA volleyball selection show in Stan Sheriff Center. On the front couch were Amber Igiede, left, Kennedi Evans, Kendra Ham and Talia Edmonds. Behind them were Chandler Cowell, Tali Hakas, and Colby Lane.

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team arrived at the Stan Sheriff Center hospitality room directly from Daniel K. International Airport on Sunday with great anticipation and little jet lag. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – November 27, 2023

Scroll Up