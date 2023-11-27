comscore Washington pulls away from Wahine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Washington pulls away from Wahine

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Lily Wahinekapu went inside for a shot on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Lily Wahinekapu went inside for a shot on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s MeiLani McBee drove for a shot.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s MeiLani McBee drove for a shot.

The Hawaii women’s basketball team hung around for the majority of Sunday’s game against Washington before being left behind. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 26, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio – November 27, 2023

Scroll Up