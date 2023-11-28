comscore Column: Expand interstate licensure compacts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Expand interstate licensure compacts

  • By Jonathan Helton
  • Today
  • Updated 6:22 p.m.
  • Jonathan Helton is a policy researcher at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

    Jonathan Helton is a policy researcher at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

Hawaii lawmakers took a major step this year toward fixing Hawaii’s doctor shortage by having the state join the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact (IMLC). Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: More e-bikes, more risks on road

Scroll Up