comscore Letter: ‘Facts’ don’t always fully reflect the truth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: ‘Facts’ don’t always fully reflect the truth

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The letter, “Protesters should challenge Hamas” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 26), managed to regurgitate surface-level “facts” such as, “Fact: Israel is doing everything to protect and save innocent lives,” and, “Fact: Israel has the right to exist. All world leaders acknowledge this fact with the exception of Iran … ” Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: More e-bikes, more risks on road

Scroll Up