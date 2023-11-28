Letter: ‘Facts’ don’t always fully reflect the truth

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The letter, “Protesters should challenge Hamas” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 26), managed to regurgitate surface-level “facts” such as, “Fact: Israel is doing everything to protect and save innocent lives,” and, “Fact: Israel has the right to exist. All world leaders acknowledge this fact with the exception of Iran … ”

These “facts,” an oily sheen on any truth, should nonetheless be refuted. I will repeat the elegant truth from Amilcar Cabral in 1972, which is palatable, sustaining and timely: “ … in the modern world, to support those who are suffering and fighting for their liberation, it is not necessary to be courageous, it is enough to be honest.”

And to cleanse our palate of this contributor’s “facts,” resolutely, I refreshingly recite Gwendolyn Brooks:

“Nevertheless, live.

Conduct your blooming in the noise and whip of the whirlwind.”

Chauncey Hirose-Hulbert

Manoa

