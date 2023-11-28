Letter: UH football coaching performance lackluster

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The final seconds of University of Hawaii Warrior football’s final game of the 2023 season demonstrated the team’s true grit (“Matthew Shipley’s 51-yard FG wins it for Hawaii,” Star- Advertiser, Top News, Nov. 25). It also exposed the lackluster performance of the Warrior coaching staff.

All season, the team suffered from indecision, mismanagement and substandard football knowledge from the sideline. It all falls on Coach Timmy Chang. From questionable play-calling to ill-advised timeouts, Chang is not ready to lead a Football Bowl Subdivision program. He may be a hometown hero, but Warrior football deserves better.

Jason Miller

Mililani

